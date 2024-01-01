RDA issues 548 notices to owners of illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, Jan 01 (APP):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies has issued 548 legal notices said RDA spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that the authorities concerned on the orders of the Director General (DG), RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa were taking strict action against the rules violators.

He said that the DG RDA, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi and City Police Officer, Rawalpindi were monitoring the operation against illegal housing societies, launched on the special instructions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi division Liaquat Ali Chatta.

The operation was underway against illegal housing societies without any discrimination, he added. The citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and to check their status on RDA’s website www.rda.gop.pk before any investment, he added. The offices of several illegal housing schemes had also been demolished and FIRs were also lodged against illegal and unapproved housing societies.

Strict action was taken against illegal housing schemes including Blue World City, Multi garden, Abdullah City, Avalon City, Faisal Town Phase-2, Rudn Enclave, Capital Valley, Shaheen Garden, Atlantic City, Century Town, High Capital City, Royal Farm/Residencia/Apna Ghar, Chinar Enclave, Eman Garden, Theme Park View, Al-Imran Homes, Imarat Hoon Farm Houses, Khan Builders, Kashmir Homes/Imam Hassan Towns, Usmania Fort Housing Scheme, Haider Residencia, Khalid Colony, Al-Baraka Garden, Zam Zam Villas, Eman Garden, Chinar Enclave, Gulshan-e-Abbas, Potohar Valley, Dua Garden, Anmol Garden, Ameen Housing, Watan Enclave, Cighu Farm House, Green Oaks (Harutus Flora), Manan City, Shakir Farms and others.