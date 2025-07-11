RDA holds balloting ceremony for Hajj 2026

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 11 (APP):On the directions of the Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, a balloting ceremony for Hajj 2026 was held on Friday at the RDA Conference Room.

According to the RDA spokesman, the ceremony was chaired by the DG RDA and attended by Director Admin and Finance Qazi Sohaib Ahmed, RDA officers and staff, and representatives of the CBA Employees Union.

Two employees, Yasir Hussain (Junior Clerk, Grade 11) and Tariq Mehmood (FE Loader, Grade 5), were selected through balloting to perform Hajj.

The officers, staff and union representatives present at the event congratulated the selected employees and extended their best wishes for the holy journey.

Participants expressed special gratitude to the DG RDA for promoting transparency and welfare initiatives within the organisation.

In her address, the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza reiterated the importance of adhering to principles of transparency to strengthen the institution. She stated that integrity, professionalism, and compliance with rules and regulations are key to institutional progress, which builds confidence among both employees and the public.

She further announced that the RDA enforcement squad would soon be strengthened, and recruitment of surveyors for the Security Guards and Building Control Wing would be initiated.