RDA gears up operation against illegal housing societies

RAWALPINDI, May 23 (APP):Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has geared up its ongoing operation against illegal housing societies.

According to the RDA spokesman, the Authority on the directives of the Divisional Intelligence Committee had launched an operation against rules violators.

He informed that the Task Force constituted to take strict action against illegal housing schemes conducted operations against four illegal housing schemes, Capital Valley, New Airport Town, Banni Mehbob, and Gulshan-e-Bahar, located in Mouzas Katrian, Thalian, and Pilo, Rawalpindi. The enforcement squad sealed the site offices and demolished the main gates, boundary walls, billboards and other infrastructure of the illegal schemes.

He said that the enforcement teams also demolished illegal construction on Plot No. 522, Phase-II, Gulraiz Housing Scheme. Earlier, notices were issued to the plot owners, Ilyas and Muhammad Jamal, he said.

The operation on the directives of the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Muhammad Abdul Aamer Khattak was launched under the supervision of the Director General (DG) RDA, the Additional DG RDA, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, and City Police Officer Rawalpindi.

He said that the crackdown against illegal housing societies on the instructions of the DG RDA Kinza Murtaza would continue without any discrimination. The citizens were advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes and visit the RDA website www.rda.gop.pk, he added.

He said that officials from RDA, Muhammad Usman Bajwa, Assistant Director Building Control RDA/Incharge Enforcement Squad, Mehwish Naseem, Assistant Director Planning RDA, along with RDA Scheme/Building Inspectors and other team members, Dhamiyal Police Station team and representatives from the District Administration took part in the operation.