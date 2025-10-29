RDA forms JIT to probe irregularities in University Town

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, October 29 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to carry out a comprehensive and transparent inquiry into alleged irregularities in University Town, in a move aimed at ensuring accountability and protecting public interest.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the decision was taken by Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, who emphasized that the authority remains fully committed to enforcing urban development laws and safeguarding the rights of property owners and allottees.

The JIT will be chaired by Additional Director General RDA, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, and will include representatives from multiple departments, including the Assistant Commissioner (Cantt) Rawalpindi, Deputy Directors of Estate Management, Land Development, and Town Planning, the RDA Law Officer, and a representative of University Town residents, Umar Siddique Khattak.

The team has been tasked with examining a broad range of issues, including financial defaults and delays in development works; violations of the approved Layout Plan (LOP); non-approval of service designs; failure to provide certified documentation; non-resolution of residents’ complaints; overselling of plots and irregularities in transfer deeds; and unjustified cancellations of plots.

The JIT will prepare a comprehensive report outlining factual findings, identifying irregularities, and proposing corrective measures to ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with RDA regulations.

DG Kinza Murtaza reaffirmed that RDA is committed to promoting responsible urban planning and will not tolerate any malpractice in housing schemes operating under its jurisdiction. “Our goal is to protect public trust and ensure that every housing project delivers on its promises within the legal and regulatory framework,” she said.