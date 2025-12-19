RDA demolishes site office of illegal housing scheme

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday demolished the site office of an illegal housing scheme, Qaim Mansion, and removed unauthorised infrastructure during an enforcement operation in Mouza Adyala along Adyala Road.

The RDA Enforcement Squad acted on the directions of Director General Kinza Murtaza of the Rawalpindi Development Authority and cleared unlawfully blocked pathways and access roads during the operation.

According to the RDA spokesman, the developers were directed to immediately halt all construction activities and bring the site into compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

“There will be no leniency for unlawful development,” he said, adding that strict enforcement would continue to safeguard public interest, ensure discipline in urban planning and prevent fraudulent practices.

The RDA advised citizens to refrain from investing in unauthorised projects and to verify the legal status of any housing scheme through official RDA platforms before making financial commitments. It reiterated that only RDA-approved schemes should be considered for investment.

The authority said it regularly issues public advisories and press releases to keep citizens informed and encouraged the public to consult the RDA website for updated information on approved projects.