RDA demolishes illegal development in private housing scheme

RAWALPINDI, Jan 27 (APP):The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Tuesday demolished illegal development in the Chinnar Valley housing scheme in Mouza Banda Nagyal along Dhamyal Road, following directives from Director General Kinza Murtaza.

According to the RDA spokesman, an Enforcement Squad dismantled unauthorised plotting, roads and infrastructure, and removed damp proof courses (DPC) and illegally constructed boundary walls during the operation. Developers were ordered to halt all construction immediately and comply with applicable laws and regulations.

“The authority has zero tolerance for illegal or unauthorised development,” he said, adding that enforcement operations would continue to protect public interest, ensure urban planning discipline and curb fraudulent practices.

The RDA urged citizens to avoid investing in unauthorised projects and to verify the legal status of housing schemes through official platforms before making financial commitments. He said information on approved schemes is available on the website, www.rda.gop.pk.

The operation was conducted by the RDA Enforcement Squad, including Building Surveyor Malik Amir Mahmood, Building Superintendent Fahad Bhatti and Scheme Inspector Imran Jaffari, along with other officials.