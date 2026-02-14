Sunday, February 15, 2026
RDA conducts operation on double road/stadium road, demolishes encroachments

RAWALPINDI, Feb 14 (APP):On the directions of the Commissioner Rawalpindi and Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Engineer Aamer Khattak, the RDA Enforcement Squad conducted an operation on Double Road / Stadium Road Rawalpindi jointly with support of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) and PERA Force.
During the operation, encroachments, illegal and unauthorized sheds, and boards on the above-mentioned area were demolished.
The action was taken under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021. The property owners had violated the law by constructing buildings without obtaining the required approvals and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). Heavy machinery was deployed to facilitate the removal of the illegal structures.
RDA spokesperson stated that DG RDA has directed RDA to take strict actions against all encroachments and illegal residential-cum-commercial activities without any fear or favor. It was also directed to conduct a comprehensive survey regarding fees for approval of illegal buildings, commercialization, complementary maps, and plans of structures, and to regularize all illegal residential-cum-commercial buildings within RDA’s controlled areas.
The DG RDA emphasized that RDA is fully committed to ensuring proper urban development and effective regulation of the city. He urged the public to take moral responsibility, cooperate with the Authority, and voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid future losses.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional DG RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran. The Director Land / Incharge Enforcement Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Building Surveyor Aamir Mahmood Malik, Asim Nawaz Khokhar, along with the RDA enforcement staff.
