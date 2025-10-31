RCCI, Station Commander Rawalpindi vow joint efforts to boost ease of doing business, civic development

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 31 (APP):Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brigadier Ali Anjum Syed on Friday visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s commitment to supporting business and economic development in the city.

The Station Commander was accompanied by Lt. Col. Shakeel and Lt. Col. Wali. He was received by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, Group Leader and Former President Sohail Altaf, Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and members of the Executive Committee.

Representatives from various trade associations and former RCCI presidents were also present.

The meeting centered on key issues concerning the business community within the Cantonment area, including progress on the Ring Road economic and industrial zones, Rawat Industrial Estate, carpentry cluster, and related access road infrastructure.

RCCI officials highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing initiatives, such as the First Green Road Initiative, and reiterated the need for a Smog Tower to tackle the city’s worsening air pollution. Updates were also shared on major urban development projects, including the Ketchery Chowk Underpass and Flyover.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf lauded the Station Commander’s constructive engagement, stating that such collaboration would “greatly contribute to achieving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) through the creation of a Joint Working Group.”

Participants raised several civic and commercial concerns, including the absence of a parking plaza, issues related to the pedestrian-only street, and the need to streamline property tax, old grant cases, and building map approval processes.

It was agreed that both sides would ensure closer coordination through designated focal persons and provide RCCI representation on Cantonment Board committees to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Brigadier Ali Anjum Syed assured the business community of his full support and cooperation, emphasizing that his office “remains open 24/7” for facilitation. He underlined the importance of joint efforts to promote financial literacy, youth engagement, and sustainable urban growth.

“Promoting a conducive business environment and addressing civic challenges is our shared responsibility,” he said, reaffirming the Pakistan Army’s commitment to partnering with the private sector for the economic uplift and betterment of Rawalpindi.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to strengthen institutional linkages between the RCCI and Cantonment administration, marking a positive step toward improving local governance and business facilitation in the region.