RCCI Delegation meets Chairman PMYP  to enhance youth empowerment

RAWALPINDI, Jun 26 (APP): A delegation from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by President Usman Shaukat and Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, met with Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), at his office in Islamabad to discuss collaborative strategies for youth empowerment.

The meeting focused on strengthening public-private partnerships aimed at supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs and job creators.

Discussions covered key areas including employment generation, youth entrepreneurship, and the creation of a sustainable ecosystem to nurture innovation and startup culture among young Pakistanis.

Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan lauded RCCI’s proactive efforts in promoting entrepreneurship and facilitating business development, especially for the youth.

He briefed the delegation on PMYP’s ongoing initiatives, notably the upcoming launch of the Digital Youth Hub—a centralized platform offering information on scholarships, employment, and skills development opportunities.

Both parties expressed a strong commitment to work together in advancing economic growth through youth-focused programs. The meeting concluded with a shared vision to foster innovation, create job opportunities, and empower youth to take a leading role in Pakistan’s economic development.