RCB’s cleanup operation in full swing

RAWALPINDI, Jun 07 (APP): Rawalpindi Cantonment Board’s Eid cleanup operation is in full swing, with more than 500 tons of entrails already disposed of on the first day of Eid.

The board’s control room has received over 27 complaints regarding cleanliness, out of which 16 have been resolved while work continues on the remaining cases.

Deputy CEO Nasir Kamal while directly monitoring the operation informed that over 700 sanitation workers are actively engaged in field operations, supported by 110 heavy vehicles dedicated to the cleanup drive. Waste is being collected from residential areas and other locations before being transported to designated transfer stations.

Filed supervisors of RCB conducted inspections in various areas to monitor the progress of the cleanliness campaign.

“The control room has been ensuring that all complaints are addressed within 30 minutes of being received”, informed Dy CEO.

The operation spans across 10 different wards which have been divided into specific zones for efficient management, with cleaning and lime sprinkling activities focused on slaughter sites, streets and major roads.

Nasir Kamal urged the residents to properly dispose of their waste only at the designated collection points to facilitate swift removal. He confirmed that the intensive cleanup efforts will continue for three full days and requested the cooperation of all cantonment residents in maintaining cleanliness during this period.