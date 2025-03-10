RCB to start monitoring encroachments

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):A comprehensive operation against encroachments has been launched on Abid Majeed Road and Range Road, where hundreds of illegal sheds, stalls, signboards, and iron grills have been demolished.

CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi stated that additional staff has been deployed in markets where encroachments have been cleared to maintain strict vigilance.

This decision aims to ensure smooth pedestrian movement and traffic flow. The operation, led by Additional CEO Arshad Khan, is being carried out with the assistance of heavy police contingents.

Heavy machinery is being used to demolish encroachments, including illegal sheds, stalls, and signboards outside shops.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has initiated a comprehensive anti-encroachment operation in various markets, removing encroachments from several key streets and markets.