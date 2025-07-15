RCB completes drain cleaning amid monsoon rains

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 15 (APP):Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Nasir Kamal, said that the cleaning of all major and minor drains within the RCB limits has been completed to ensure smooth drainage during the ongoing monsoon season.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Nasir Kamal confirmed that 29 key drains have been thoroughly cleaned to prevent water accumulation and potential blockages in urban areas.

He highlighted that some drains experience heavy water inflow during rains which are being cleaned daily to avoid any disruptions. The Deputy CEO emphasized that the RCB staff is fully mobilized and alert, with all necessary measures in place for cleaning, drainage, and emergency response.

Urging public cooperation, he appealed to residents to refrain from dumping garbage in drains and to support the board’s efforts in maintaining cleanliness. He assured that the RCB is taking every possible step to ensure the convenience and safety of citizens, with comprehensive preparations in place to tackle any challenges during the monsoon season.

Citizens too, generally acknowledged RCB efforts in minimizing the flood risk through regular monitoring of the on ground situation. However, the residents of Tench Bhatta and Jan colony seek further attention of the authorities demanding regular and timely disposition of garbage which remixes in the drains, if not addressed.