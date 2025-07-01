Rawalpindi witnesses significant reduction in traffic accidents in last 6 months: CTO

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 01 (APP):The Rawalpindi city has witnessed significant reduction in traffic accidents during the last six months of 2025 due to the best strategy adopted by the City Traffic Police under the Punjab chief minister’s vision of a Safe Punjab.

Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima, in a statement on Tuesday, said some 66 fatal accidents occurred in the first half of current year as compared to 82 during the same period last.

Similarly, 71 citizens lost their precious lives in traffic accidents in first six months of 2025 against 93 in 2024.

The reduction in the number of accidents, the CTO said, was the result of the City Traffic Police’s strategy and public awareness campaigns, and training sessions and workshops for drivers of both common and commercial vehicles organized throughout the year.

The installation of speed cameras at important places in the city, with better challaning system and increased traffic personnel deployment, had helped improve traffic flow and security on the roads, she added.

The CTO said that creating a safe and civilized Punjab was “our mission”, urging the citizens to abide by traffic rules and fully cooperate with the police.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to make Rawalpindi an accident-free and organized city,” she stressed.