Rawalpindi tops in Punjab Green Certification Programme

RAWALPINDI, Jan 29 (APP):Rawalpindi district has achieved the top position across Punjab for school registrations under the Punjab Green School Certification Programme. The milestone achievement was highlighted today during an important training session which was jointly organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Rawalpindi and the District Education Authority (DEA) Rawalpindi.

The one-day training, held at Government Muslim Higher Secondary School No. 1, Syed Pur Road, focused on the ‘Implementation, Reporting & Verification Framework of the Green Punjab Certification Programme’. The programme aimed to build capacity among teachers from government and private schools so they can effectively conduct, monitor, report and verify environmental activities at the school level, enabling educational institutions to play a central role in realizing a cleaner and greener Punjab.

Tahira Aurangzeb, MNA in her address as the chief guest stressed the vital responsibility of schools in protecting clean water and air, ensuring efficient energy use, and maintaining safe surroundings. She called on teachers to cognize strong environmental consciousness among students to create long-term change.

Assistant Commissioner (HR), Ayesha Shafqat in her address underlined that teachers hold a foundational position in efforts to improve and sustainable environmental quality.

The event was welcomed by Tariq Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer DEA Rawalpindi, and Asim Rahman, Director EPA Rawalpindi.

In his remarks, CEO Tariq Mahmood proudly noted that Rawalpindi’s leading registration numbers in the provincial Green Punjab Certification Program are a clear testament to the dedicated and coordinated work of the district administration and the DEA.

During the session, detailed practical guidance was provided on how schools can implement eco-friendly measures, ranging from waste segregation and water conservation to energy efficiency and clean air initiatives, and how to document and verify progress to meet certification standards.

The training participants described the training as an important and practical step toward translating the dream of a green, sustainable Punjab into reality through active engagement of schools and teachers across the province.