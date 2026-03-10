Rawalpindi sewerage system revamp under way with Rs15 billion project

RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):A major project to overhaul Rawalpindi’s sewerage infrastructure is under way for the first time at an estimated cost of Rs15 billion under the Punjab Chief Minister’s Development Programme.

Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Noorul Amin Mengal on Tuesday visited various sites in the city to review the pace of work on the ongoing development schemes.

Officials of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi informed him that the project included laying around 82 kilometres of new sewerage lines across different parts of the city to improve drainage and sanitation facilities. A two-kilometre-long drain would also be constructed to ensure effective disposal of rainwater and reduce the risk of urban flooding.

‘The scheme also envisages the establishment of a new disposal station with a capacity of 16 cusecs,’ the officials said, adding that all development works under the project were scheduled to be completed by June 2026.

Secretary Mengal was further informed that a nine-kilometre-long water supply scheme at Sixth Road had entered its final stages. He also inspected the ongoing development work at Hashmatullah Road.

Earlier, Noorul Amin Mengal visited Chahan Dam and directed WASA Rawalpindi to complete the desilting of Nullah Leh within the stipulated timeframe. He emphasised the need for advance preparations before the upcoming monsoon season to protect the city from urban flooding.

‘All officers must ensure effective monitoring of field activities,’ he said, adding that negligence or laxity in the execution of development works would not be tolerated.

He further directed contractors to increase their workforce and ensure the timely completion of projects, stating that preparations ahead of the monsoon would be finalised in line with the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.