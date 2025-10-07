Rawalpindi receives 20 more dengue cases in last 24 hrs

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 07 (APP):Amid ongoing dengue surveillance by the District Health Authority, Rawalpindi, 835 confirmed cases through the current year have been reported, while 20 more patients are diagnosed with the mosquito disease during the last 24 hours in the district.

According to the latest data release by the health department, hospital-based disease surveillance reveals that a total of 12,564 patients have been screened for dengue symptoms this year. Of these, 835 cases have been confirmed, including 20 new diagnoses, while 66 confirmed patients are presently under treatment in different allied hospitals.

“These figures reflect our commitment to vigilance and rapid intervention,” said a spokesperson for the District Health Authority Dr. Waqar Ahmad.

A total of 1,499 teams conducted inspections, checking 55,59,692 houses and identifying 1,73,204 as positive for breeding sites. Broader spot checks across 15,18623 locations uncovered 23,270 positive sites, leading to the detection and destruction of 19,674 larvae colonies.

Authorities filed 430 First Information Reports (FIRs) against violations, issued 1,845 challans, and imposed fines in 3,485 cases, collecting a total of 1,08,58,007 Pakistani Rupees in penalties. Property sealings reached the number 1,845.