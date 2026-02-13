Rawalpindi Police set up joint pickets with ICT amid heightened security alert

RAWALPINDI, Feb 13 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police have placed security on high alert and, in coordination with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, established joint special pickets at key entry and exit points of the city in view of the prevailing security situation.

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, additional contingents comprising hundreds of officers and personnel were deployed at the special pickets to strengthen vigilance and ensure effective monitoring of movement, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Malik Tariq Mehboob and Superintendent of Police (Potohar) visited the joint pickets along with the SSP (Operations) Islamabad to review security arrangements and discuss operational coordination. The officers inspected deployed personnel and directed them to remain alert and ensure foolproof security.

Picketing, the spokesman said, had also been made operational on interprovincial highways, the motorway, GT Road and all adjoining link roads, while snap checking and barricading were underway at all entry and exit points of the city.

Transport terminals, buses, wagons and passengers were also being closely monitored, he added.

The CPO, the spokesman said, had ordered acceleration of search, sweep and combing operations in and around sensitive areas, and directed that integrated security arrangements be ensured at Imambargahs, mosques, churches and other sensitive and important sites across the city.

Crackdowns and search operations under the Tenancy Act and employees’ registration were being carried out on a daily basis, the spokesman added.

Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Muhafiz Squad and police mobiles, he said, were performing continuous and effective patrolling duties across the city, while Safe City cameras were monitoring major roads and important locations round the clock.

The CPO also directed all supervisory officers to ensure strict oversight and regular supervision of personnel deployed in the field.

The spokesman reaffirmed that the Rawalpindi Police were utilising all available resources to safeguard the lives and property of citizens and to ensure foolproof security under all circumstances.