Rawalpindi Police round up 13 suspects, recover drugs, liquor and illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, Oct 02 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police, in a series of operations, rounded up 13 suspects and seized over one kilogram of hashish, more than 75 litres of liquor, and illegal arms with ammunition from different areas.

According to a police spokesman on Thursday, the Waris Khan Police apprehended one man and recovered 1.416 kilograms of hashish.

Similarly, the Kallar Syedan Police held three men with 30 litres of liquor, while the Gujar Khan Police nabbed two others with 20 litres of liquor.

The Bani Police caught one suspect with 10 litres of liquor, the Sadiqabad Police another with 10 litres of liquor, the Cantt Police one man with five litres of liquor, and the Saddar Wah Police a suspect with a bottle of liquor.

Meanwhile, the Race Course, Gujar Khan and Dhamial Police arrested three suspects for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.