Rawalpindi Police net 2 major drug suppliers, seize over 13 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police, in an ongoing crackdown against narcotics, arrested two drug suppliers in separate operations and recovered more than 13 kilograms of charas, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the Ratta Amral Police nabbed a major drug supplier and recovered 12 kilograms of charas from his possession. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect disclosed that he had been supplying narcotics to various localities across the city.

The spokesman said the suspect was a hardened criminal and had earlier been involved in cases of attempted murder and narcotics.

In a separate action, the Cantt Police arrested another drug supplier and recovered 1.1 kilograms of charas from him.

The spokesman said further investigations were under way, while efforts were being made to identify and apprehend other members of the drug supply network.