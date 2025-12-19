Rawalpindi Police nab 7 suspects, seize over 37 litres of liquor & illegal arms

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 19 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police arrested seven suspects and recovered more than 37 litres of liquor along with arms and ammunition in separate operations across the district, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the Ganjmandi Police apprehended one person and recovered 20 litres of liquor, while the Kallar Syedan Police held three suspects, seizing 12 litres of liquor as well as illegal weapons with ammunition.

Likewise, the City Police detained one individual with five litres of liquor, while the Civil Lines Police recovered a bottle of liquor from another person. The Chaklala Police also arrested one suspect and seized weapons with ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.