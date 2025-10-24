Rawalpindi Police nab 14 suspects; seize drugs, liquor and illegal arms

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 24 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police have arrested 14 suspects during ongoing operations against narcotics peddlers and illegal arms holders, recovering drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition.

A police spokesman said on Friday that the Ratta Amral Police seized 1.68 kilograms of hashish from one accused, while the Westridge Police recovered 105 grams of heroin from another.

The Gujar Khan, Rawat, and Wah Cantt Police also rounded up three suspects and recovered 21 litres of liquor in separate actions.

Similarly, during raids in Chaklala, Taxila, Chauntra and Kahuta areas, nine suspects were arrested for possessing illegal weapons along with ammunition.

The spokesman added that operations against drug traffickers and those carrying illicit arms would continue to maintain peace and ensure the safety of citizens.