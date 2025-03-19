25.6 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticRawalpindi Police lodge first case under PECA, arrest accused
Domestic

Rawalpindi Police lodge first case under PECA, arrest accused

6
- Advertisement -
RAWALPINDI, Mar 19 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday registered the first case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and arrested the accused.
The accused Muhammad Rehan was booked by the Waris Khan Police for an inappropriate post on the social media, the police spokesman said.
The accused was later shifted to jail, he added.
“Breaking the law, misinformation and negative propaganda cannot be allowed under the guise of freedom of expression,” the spokesman said.
Action would be taken under PECA on any post based on misinformation or against the state and law and order, he added.
The spokesman asked the citizens to be careful in using social media, as otherwise legal action would be taken in case of a post based on misinformation or negative propaganda.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan