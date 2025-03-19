Rawalpindi Police lodge first case under PECA, arrest accused

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 19 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday registered the first case under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and arrested the accused.

The accused Muhammad Rehan was booked by the Waris Khan Police for an inappropriate post on the social media, the police spokesman said.

The accused was later shifted to jail, he added.

“Breaking the law, misinformation and negative propaganda cannot be allowed under the guise of freedom of expression,” the spokesman said.

Action would be taken under PECA on any post based on misinformation or against the state and law and order, he added.

The spokesman asked the citizens to be careful in using social media, as otherwise legal action would be taken in case of a post based on misinformation or negative propaganda.