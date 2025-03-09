Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in different areas

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 09 (APP):The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday carried out search operations in different areas with the aim to keep a close watch on criminal and law-breaking elements.

The search operations were conducted on the instructions of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani in the areas of Pirwadhai, Ganjmandi, City and Ratta Amral police stations, a police spokesman said.

Along with the police, other law enforcement agencies also participated in the search operations.

During the operations, a total of 81 houses, 94 shops and the data of over 150 citizens were checked.