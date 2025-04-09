Rawalpindi Police bust 3 criminals’ gangs, recover 6 motorcycles

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 09 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday busted three gangs of criminals involved in robbery, motorcycle theft and other crimes from different areas of the city, and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other valuables.

According to the police spokesman, the Bani Police arrested a 3-member gang of Hassan, Muhammad Shahroz and Abdul Sattar.

Besides three motorcycles, six mobile phones, Rs 4,500 in cash and weapons, stolen batteries and construction iron bars were also recovered from the suspects.

The accused during initial investigation confessed their involvement in several criminal incidents and were sent to jail for an identity parade.

The Dhamial Police also nabbed two accused Ehsan and Aamir involved in motorcycle theft incidents. Three stolen motorcycles were also recovered from them.

The Sadiqabad Police also busted a two-member robbers’ gang of Shah Mir and Hamza. The amount of Rs 15,000 snatched from citizens and mobile phones, along with weapons, were recovered from their possession.