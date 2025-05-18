41 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Rawalpindi Police arrested 9 drug dealers, seize over 8 kg drugs
Domestic

Rawalpindi Police arrested 9 drug dealers, seize over 8 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, May 18 (APP):As part of the “Drug-Free Punjab” campaign launched under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Rawalpindi Police has intensified its efforts against drug dealers.
In recent operations, police have arrested 9 drug dealers  from different parts of the city and recovered more than 8 kilograms of drugs from their possession.
The raids were carried out in areas under Naseerabad, R.A Bazar, Race Course, Taxila, Gujjar Khan, Dhamyal, and Rawat police stations.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and said that strict action is being taken to eliminate drugs from society.
He assured that drug dealers will not be spared till elimination of drugs.
“Our goal is to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of drugs,” he said, adding that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against those involved in drug crimes.
