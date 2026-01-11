Rawalpindi leads provincial crackdown on illegal hunting in 2025

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jan 11 (APP):The Wildlife Department of Punjab province has released a comprehensive enforcement report for the year 2025, highlighting a provincial effort to stop illegal hunting and protect regional biodiversity.

According to the official data, the Rawalpindi region emerged as the leading district with the highest number of violations in the province.

In the North Zone, Rawalpindi reported 1,126 wildlife offence cases. The department’s strategy in the region focused heavily on administrative action, successfully compounding 1,055 cases. The action resulted in the recovery of over Rs 23.7 million in realized compensation, the largest financial penalty collected during the year.

The legal system remained active in Rawalpindi, with 45 cases decided by the courts and 14 FIRs were registered against the violators.

As a whole provincial landscape, a total of 4,550 wildlife offence cases were registered throughout the year. However, Bahawalpur from the South stood with the province’s highest 172 FIRs and along with Rs 4.8 million fines imposed by the courts.

The collective efforts resulted in a total of Rs 7.58 million court-imposed fines across the province, while the total compensation realized through departmental action amounted to over Rs 93.5 million.

Other considerable regions included Sargodha, which handled 616 cases, and the Salt Range, where 420 offences were reported.

By the close of the year, the department had registered 723 FIRs and successfully compounded 3,757 cases throughout the province.