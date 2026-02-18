Rawalpindi illuminated to welcome Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, Feb 18 (APP):The Rawalpindi city has been illuminated with decorative lights on major roads and public spaces to welcome the Holy Month of Ramazan, in line with special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The arrangements were completed under the supervision of Horticulture Agency Rawalpindi Managing Director Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, who led the citywide beautification drive.

Murree Road, the city’s main artery, has been adorned with electric lights, while illuminated “Ramazan Mubarak” boards have been installed at various locations. Decorative lighting has also been arranged on the footings of the Metro Bus bridge, adding to the festive ambience.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said the city had been tastefully decorated to welcome Ramazan Kareem in accordance with the chief minister’s instructions. He added that the Horticulture Agency was working tirelessly to provide citizens with a clean and pleasant environment.

He said the initiative aimed not only to enhance the city’s beauty but also to create a serene and spiritual atmosphere during the holy month. “Along with offering prayers and seeking blessings in Ramazan, citizens will be able to enjoy a peaceful and spiritually uplifting environment,” he added.

The managing director said all available resources were being utilised to ensure public convenience and maintain cleanliness during the holy month, reaffirming the Agency’s commitment to civic facilitation throughout Ramazan.