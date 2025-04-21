Rawalpindi Cantt residents outcry over water shortage

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 21 (APP):Warm weather approaching with outstanding water supply issues to the residents of Rawalpindi. Already under the water crisis, the Cantonment Areas remain a soft target of water shortage. The residents expressed annoyance over the delayed ‘underground water reservoir’ project of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

The residents outcried and demanded an urgent redressal of water shortage.

Anjum Nawaz, a resident of Ahmadabad informed APP that water supply from RCB remained absent for decades for residents to depend on diminishing under soil water and the private water tankers.

“The tanker operators inflate prices forcing residents to pay exorbitant rates for basic water needs”, he said while explaining the multifaceted water issues.

Sadia Tehrim, a teacher residing in the same area said that residents had contacted the authorities several times but all efforts went futile.

“We are lacking the basic necessity in our area, which has caused migration from the are”, she said and added that females are often seen to bring water from streets far from their houses.

The fragile situation has also affected residents’ mental health. The residents complained that bringing clean water from distant areas was a hardship case that everyone cannot afford.

Shakil said that he has affected with mental torture due to unavailability of water.

“I often visit other areas like Harley Street to bring the water, which is still limited. This has tortured me mentally”, he said.

The authorities at RCB on the other side, have good news for the residents regarding the construction of an underground water tank in Ghazi Abad, which is to be restarted soon.

“Due to some certain reasons, the construction was stopped, however the board has devised to restart and complete the mega water storage tank”, said Nasim Akhtar, Assistant Cantt Engineer at RCB.

However, the hampered water supply from RCB water lines is not being charged from the residents.

” Since the water is not regularly supplied in that area, therefore RCB is not charging any amount or fees from tue residents”, he said.

The much needed water tank remains the only solution to the prevailing issue with a huge capacity to store the water.

“The reservoir with capacity to store 200,000 gallons of water will provide enough water to the affected parts of the Cantt areas”,

In a brief interaction with APP, Nasim informed that water from Kanpur Dam would be stored in Ghazi Abad water tank from where it will be supplied to Ahmadabad and other adjacent areas, where supply lines are already present.

The most urgent part of the problem lies at private water tanker suppliers who are overcharging for water supply.

Anjum informed that water tankers were charging Rs.3000.0 to Rs. 4000.0 per tanker, which is often lesser in quantity.

The residents demanded RCB to make a survey in the area and render some remedial actions.