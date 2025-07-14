Rawalpindi Admin continues to be on high alert with rain emergency imposed

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 14 (APP):The administration in the Rawalpindi city on Monday continued to be on high alert with emergency imposed in the wake forecast of heavy rains from July 15 to August 31.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, 33 mm of rain was recorded at Saidpur, 11 mm at Bokra, and 18 mm at Golra till Monday evening.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak chaired a meeting of the Divisional Coordination Committee to review the situation caused by persistent rains in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Deputy Commissioner Murree, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and officials of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Disaster Management Authority and other departments concerned participated in the meeting.

The officials of Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantonment boards were also taken on board.

The meeting was told that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rains in Rawalpindi with flood situation from July 15 to August 31.

It was further informed that with rain emergency imposed in the city, leaves of all the staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had been cancelled.

Commissioner Khattak directed the WASA staff to particularly remain on high alert and ensure immediate drainage of water from low-lying areas during rains.

The commissioner noted that with digital monitoring of Leh Nullah, timely awareness about water situation was being provided to the public.

The meeting was informed that round the clock monitoring of nullahs and storm drains was being done.

A central control room had been established for monitoring flood situation and taking steps accordingly, while Rescue 1122, WASA and other agencies were on high alert.

Boats and life jackets had been provided to relevant agencies, the meeting was briefed.

A mock exercise for coping with flood situation had also been done, it was told.

Seven flood relief camps were established in schools near low-lying areas in the city, where food, water, medicines, shelter and security facilities were made available.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Forecasting Centre Islamabad warned that the water level in the Leh Nullah at Kattarian and Gawalmandi might rise to 11.4 feet and 8.3 feet.

According to WASA Managing Director Saleem Ashraf, the Agency was fully prepared to deal with any kind of emergency.

WASA staff with heavy machinery was already deployed in low-lying areas, including Committee Chowk Underpass on Murree Road, he added.

He said they were monitoring the drains across the city, where water flow at present was normal.