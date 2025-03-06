23.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticRation distributes among staff of Kinnaird College for Women
Domestic

Ration distributes among staff of Kinnaird College for Women

10
- Advertisement -
QUETTA, Mar 06 (APP):Ration was distributed among all the support staff of Kinnaird College for Women on the occasion of Ramazan to promote interfaith harmony.
On this occasion, Principal Prof. Dr. Iram Anjum distributed 235 ration packages among all the support staff of Kinnaird College for Women.
Vice Principal Prof. Dr. Ghazala Yaqoob, Academic Deans Dr. Asma Hamid Awan, Prof. Dr. Masha Asad Khan, Dr. Horiya Younis, Dr. Raheela Huma and Dr. Helen Khokhar were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Principal Professor Dr. Iram Anjum said that on the holy occasion of Ramazan, a ration package has been distributed to reduce the financial burden on the college’s support staff.
She said that this is a positive step to promote interfaith harmony, peace, prosperity, mutual respect and brotherhood.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan