Ration bags to be distributed among 234,196 poor citizens in Vehari

VEHARI, Feb 26 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah said that ration bags under Ramzan package would be distributed among 234,196 deserving people in district Vehari.

While chairing a meeting, he directed officials concerned to make proper arrangements for distribution of the ration bags.

He stated that each ration bag contained atta, rice, sugar, ghee, “basin” and some other items.

He stated that the bags would be conveyed to people’s homes so that they could not feel any inconvenience.

He also informed that the Punjab government had also completed all possible arrangements for ration bags.