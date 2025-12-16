Tuesday, December 16, 2025
HomeDomesticRangers, Customs seize smuggled goods in joint operation
Domestic

Rangers, Customs seize smuggled goods in joint operation

3
- Advertisement -
KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP):Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in coordination with Pakistan Customs, recovered a large quantity of smuggled and non-duty-paid goods during a joint operation conducted on the basis of intelligence information in different parts of the city.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, the operation was carried out in the areas of Bus Terminal Yousuf Goth and 100 Feet Road near Hub River Road.
The seized items included dry milk, Iranian toffees and chocolates, cloth, tile strips, Chinese salt, tyres, dairy milk cream, crockery, and other assorted food items. The goods had been concealed in warehouses.
The recovered consignments were shifted in 10 trucks and handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.
The spokesperson said Pakistan Rangers Sindh will continue operations against smuggling until its complete eradication.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan