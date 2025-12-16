Rangers, Customs seize smuggled goods in joint operation

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP):Pakistan Rangers Sindh, in coordination with Pakistan Customs, recovered a large quantity of smuggled and non-duty-paid goods during a joint operation conducted on the basis of intelligence information in different parts of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Tuesday, the operation was carried out in the areas of Bus Terminal Yousuf Goth and 100 Feet Road near Hub River Road.

The seized items included dry milk, Iranian toffees and chocolates, cloth, tile strips, Chinese salt, tyres, dairy milk cream, crockery, and other assorted food items. The goods had been concealed in warehouses.

The recovered consignments were shifted in 10 trucks and handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Rangers Sindh will continue operations against smuggling until its complete eradication.