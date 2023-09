KARACHI, Sep 27 (APP):The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Customs Intelligence raided multiple warehouses located at Saeedabad Yousuf Goth on a tip-off and recovered smuggled goods.

During the raids on warehouses, smuggled goods worth millions of rupees were recovered, according to a spokesman for Rangers on Wednesday.

The recovered goods include plastic granules, chocolate, plastic bags, dry milk, and other food items and Iranian tiles.