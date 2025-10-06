Rangers arrest three in crackdown against gutka/mawa trade

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 06 (APP):Pakistan Rangers Sindh continued their ongoing operations against drug and narcotics trade, arresting three suspects involved in the sale and purchase of gutka and mawa from Landhi Babar Market and Ibrahim Hyderi Town.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Monday, the arrested suspects were identified as Hussain Khan, Shameem Khan and Umer Qureshi.

During the operation, the Rangers recovered two unlicensed 9mm pistols, two magazines with ammunition, two motorcycles without documents, 2,200 kilograms of betel nut, 760 kilograms of tobacco, 70 kilograms of betel leaf mix (paan masala), 13 kilograms of catechu (katha), two plastic mixers, one digital weighing machine, two DVRs, four mobile phones, and cash. The seized betel nut is reportedly worth several hundred thousand rupees.

The spokesperson said the suspects were actively involved in the illegal trade of gutka and mawa across different parts of Landhi Babar Market and Ibrahim Hyderi Town.

One of the accused, Hussain, was wanted in two FIRs related to gutka and mawa trade, while another, Shameem, was booked in a separate FIR.

The arrested suspects, along with the recovered weapons, ammunition, motorcycles, and other seized materials, have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.