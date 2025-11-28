Rangers arrest suspect linked to illegal arms trade, major robbery in Karachi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 28 (APP): Pakistan Rangers Sindh have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in illegal arms sales, robberies, and multiple other crimes during an intelligence-based operation in Pehlwan Goth.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the suspect, identified as Abdul Samad, was taken into custody with an unlicensed 30-bore pistol, ammunition, a stolen motorcycle, and a mobile phone recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to taking part in a major robbery in 2021, in which a private company’s cash van was looted on I.I. Chundrigarh Road. The heist amounted to nearly Rs 205 million and was carried out along with his younger brother, Hanifullah alias Siraj Khan, and several accomplices.

The spokesperson added that Abdul Samad admitted to maintaining links with various robbers, drug dealers, and car-lifting gangs, supplying them illegal weapons for criminal activities.

Rangers have launched raids to arrest his remaining accomplices.

The arrested suspect, along with the recovered weapons, ammunition, and stolen items, has been handed over to police for further legal action.