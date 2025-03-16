Rana Sanaullah visits residence of martyred soldier, offers condolences

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 16 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan visited the residence of a martyred army soldier Muzammil in Chak No. 29-JB Janubi Aminpur Bungalow Road here and condoled with his family.

The army soldier lost his life in the terrorist attack on Jaffar Express. Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the terrorist attack and said that the terrorists had no religion or humanity. Targeting innocent passengers is an act of sheer brutality. Hence, terrorists deserve no leniency, he added.

He said that 22-year-old Muzammil sacrificed his life for the cause of nation’s protection and his bravery would always be remembered.

He criticised a certain political party’s social media for allegedly echoing the propaganda of Indian media and said that the entire nation should stand united with the national martyrs and heroes. He said that India’s intelligence agency, RAW, was behind terrorist activities in Pakistan as it provided funding and weapons to the militants.

However, Pakistan armed forces foiled nefarious designs of anti-state elements by eliminating terrorists within hours of the attack, he added. He criticised the Afghanistan government and said that it was facilitating terrorists. However, Afghan people stand with Pakistan, he added.

Regarding security operations in Balochistan, he dismissed the need for a grand operation and said that intelligence-based actions were already underway. He said that daily counter-terrorism operations were being conducted, which would surely help in eradication of all terrorists soon.