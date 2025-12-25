Rana Munawar Ghous pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 149th birth anniversary

- Advertisement -

SARGODHGA, Dec 25 (APP):Provincial Minister for Usher & Zakat Punjab Rana Munawar Ghous Khan on Thursday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 149th birth anniversary,urging the nation to uphold the founder’s principles of democracy,constitutionalism,social justice and religious harmony.

According to a spokesperson,the minister said the occasion provided an opportunity for reflection and a reaffirmation of commitment to building a welfare state based on equality and the rule of law.

He described Quaid-e-Azam as a visionary leader and statesman of global stature,whose ideals of Faith, Unity and Discipline continue to serve as the foundation of Pakistan’s strength and a guide for future generations.

Rana highlighted the Quaid’s tireless leadership in creating an independent homeland for Muslims of the Subcontinent,enabling them to live with dignity,freedom and security.

The minister called on the nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s example and work collectively for Pakistan’s progress, honour and prosperity,emphasizing the need to translate his vision into action through unity,discipline and national service.