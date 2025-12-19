Rana Mashhood says people reclaimed stolen PML-N seats through by-elections

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP): Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Friday said that it was a day of joy as the seats that were “snatched from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) through rigging in 2018” had been reclaimed by the people with a clear majority in the by-elections.

Addressing a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal organised in honour of MNA Hafiz Mian Nauman on his victory in NA-129 by-elections, Rana Mashhood said that all promises made to the people during the election campaign would be fulfilled and development projects would be carried out in every union council of the constituency. On the occasion, party workers were also awarded appreciation shields for their notable performance in PP-172 by-elections.

He said that in 2018, an incompetent individual was imposed through rigging, while attempts were made under a so-called fifth-generation war to create divisions among the people. He alleged that as a result, the country witnessed decline on every front, including the economy and foreign relations. He said Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia and China were also adversely affected during that period.

Rana Mashhood said that when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assumed office in 2022 through a constitutional and legal vote of no confidence, he saved the country from default. He added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had proven his ability to steer the country out of crisis even under the most difficult circumstances.

He said some elements wanted Pakistan to face chaos and default like Sri Lanka, but Shehbaz Sharif put the country back on its feet. He said Pakistan’s global standing had improved and the benefits of recent economic agreements would soon start reaching the people.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was following in the footsteps of her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, by inaugurating new development projects on a daily basis. He also expressed concern over the treatment of minorities in India and lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces for safeguarding national security.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Hafiz Mian Nauman said that no compromise would be made on the integrity of the country. He criticised those who were unwilling to engage with political parties but were ready to negotiate with terrorists, calling it a reflection of an authoritarian mindset. He said that people working against Pakistan’s interests could not be accepted.

A large number of party workers attended the ceremony.