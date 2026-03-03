Ramazan Grand Majlis held at Marriott Hotel

KARACHI, Mar 03 (APP):Diplomats, media representatives and prominent business leaders gathered at the Marriott Ramazan Grand Majlis hosted at Karachi Marriott Hotel for an elegant and culturally rich Iftar evening. This year’s Grand Majlis featured a Moroccan theme, transforming the venue with traditional colors, lanterns, and decorative elements inspired by Moroccan heritage, offering guests a captivating North African experience.

The guests were welcomed with a lavish spread of authentic Moroccan cuisine, including aromatic Moroccan rice, tagine, couscous, and a selection of traditional desserts. The flavorful dishes, delightful aromas, and variety of beverages made the evening truly memorable for the attendees.

Diplomats from Germany and Ivory Coast appreciated the initiative and shared that such gatherings play a vital role in promoting intercultural harmony and strengthening relations among nations. Participants also highlighted that events like the Marriott Ramazan grand majlis create meaningful opportunities for dialogue, networking, and cultural exchange.

Speaking on the occasion, GM Raza Abbas stated that the purpose of hosting the Ramazan Grand Majlis every year is to bring together individuals from different walks of life on one platform and to celebrate cultural diversity through hospitality and shared traditions.

The evening concluded with a lucky draw, with exciting prizes distributed among the guests.