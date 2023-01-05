Rally on self determination day demands implementation of resolutions

MUZAFFARABAD, Jan 05 (APP): A large public rally was organized by Pasban Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (self-determination day) to press demand for the implementation of the United Nations resolution of January 5, 1949, and the annulment of the Indian government action in Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

The march toward the United Nations office presented a resolution demanding to conduct the referendum in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The citizen echoed anti-India and pro-freedom slogans i.e “Wake Up, Wake Up, UN Wake Up”, “Go India, Go Back”, “Indian usurpers, Leave Jammu and Kashmir”, “Kashmir has been watered with blood, Kashmir is ours”.

The rally was led by Chairman Pasban-e Hurriyat Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Noorullah Qureshi Advocate, Mahnaz Qureshi, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Iqbal Yasin, Syed Sultan Pirzada, Sharafat Hussain Malik, Chaudhry Ferozuddin, Chaudhry Muhammad Mushtaq, Mohammad Ishaq Shaheen, Hafiz Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Muhammad Fayyaz Jagwal, Basharat Rauf, Abdul Razzaq Khan, Dr. Muhammad Manzoor, Usman Ali Hashim, Shaukat Javed Mir, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Tanzeer Iqbal and others.

Participants of the rally carried banners and pamphlets on which the demands of the right to self-determination were written.

While addressing the self-determination rally, speakers said that the purpose of commemorating the right to self-determination is to remind the world conscience, especially the United Nations Security Council and OIC member countries that the issue is still pending.

They maintained that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been waiting for the fulfillment of the plebiscite promise for the last 7 decades.

“Many Kashmiri have become victims of oppression and terrorism of the cruel Indian military forces during their legitimate struggle”, they lamented.

Speakers said that despite more than 16 resolutions of the United Nations, India refuses to implement Plebiscite, depriving the Kashmiris of their basic right to freedom.

“India has stood as the biggest obstacle in the way of freedom and right of self-determination of Kashmiris”, they added.

They said that the illegal unilateral actions on August 5, 2019 in the internationally recognized disputed state once again proved that India is not only the mastermind of riots and terror in the region but still an occupier.

They demanded the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Kashmir as Kashmiri are suffering Indian atrocities whenever they try to raise their voice for the implementation of legitimate resolutions of UN.