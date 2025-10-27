Rally held to mark ‘Youm-e-Siyah’ Kashmir

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP): A ‘Youm-e-Siyah’ Kashmir (Black Day) Rally was held at Mazar-e-Quaid on Monday, organized by the Karachi administration, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Provincial Minister Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah led the rally which started from People’s Secretariat and ended at Mazar-e-Quaid Azam.

Speaking at the event, Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that October 27, 1947, is a dark day in history when India attacked on Kashmir and occupied Kashmir, violating the principles of partition and against the will of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the people of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brothers, and their hearts beat for them. He added that Kashmir’s freedom is the right of its people, and Pakistan’s government and people support the Kashmiri people.

Shah praised Chairman Bilawal Bhutto for raising a strong voice for Kashmir’s freedom on the international forum and playing a historic role in shaping global public opinion.

He said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is clear, and Field Marshal Asim Munir, President Asif Zardari, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have effectively supported the Kashmiri people on the global platform and urged world leaders to play their part for the independence of Kashmir.

Shah stated that on “Youm-e-Siyah”, the entire Pakistani nation stands with their Kashmiri brothers in their struggle and reaffirms its unwavering support.

He said that the Pakistani nation will continue to support its Kashmiri brothers until they achieve their right to self-determination, as per UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

The rally was attended among others by Provincial Minister Auqaf Riaz Sherazi, Additional Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, Hurriyat Conference leader Sheikh Abdul Mateen Butt, district administration officials, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, and a large number of school students.