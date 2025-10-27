Monday, October 27, 2025
Rally held to mark Kashmir Black Day

SIALKOT, Oct 27 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali led a rally at Kutchery Chowk to mark Kashmir Black Day and express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Participants, including district officers, civil society members, and citizens, carried national and Kashmiri flags and raised slogans against Indian atrocities.
Addressing the rally, DC Saba Asghar Ali said October 27, 1947, was the darkest day in Kashmir’s history, marking India’s illegal occupation. She reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and urged the international community to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions.
Senior officials, including Administrator Abbas Zulqarnain, ADCG Ayub Bukhari, AC Safdar Shabbir, and CEO Education Mujahid Alvi, also attended the rally.
