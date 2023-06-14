Rally held in favor of Pak Army

LARKANA, Jun 14 (APP):Pakistan Patriotic Movement Zindabad Organization Larkana here on Wednesday took out a rally to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

The rally which started from Dargah Qaim Shah Bukhari, concluded at Larkana Press Club after passing through Bunder Road, Pakistan Chowk an Jinnah Bagh Chowk. The rally was led by Central Chairman of the Organization Liaquat Abro and was participated by Nazar Alim Younis Ali Abro, Raja Munir Jatoi Abdul Karim Jatoi and others.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, national flags and banners, chanting slogans in favor of the Pak Army and the country.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders of the Organization said that the workers of a political party organized a protest in Punjab and KPK. As part of the conspiracy, stones were pelted at the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and government buildings besides burning the vehicles. They also said that a handful of miscreants were doing such acts by spoiling the peaceful environment of the country. The rally is aimed to tell the world that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces, they said.

The speakers further said that all those involved in the May 9 vandalism should be punished severely so that such incidents could not happen in the future.

Sponsored Ad