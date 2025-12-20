Saturday, December 20, 2025
Domestic

Rajab moon may be sighted on Sunday

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):The new moon of Rajab Al-Murajab 1447 AH is likely to be sighted on Sunday, Dec 21.
According to the SUPARCO (Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission) officials, the moon of Rajab is likely to be sighted at 6:43pm on Sunday.
According to SUPARCO, the moon will be 35 hours and 26 minutes old at sunset on December 21. The chances of the moon being sighted with the naked eye on the evening of December 21 are bright. The first day of Rajab Al-Murjab is likely to fall on December 22.
