Raja Pervaiz Ashraf pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

SUKKUR, Dec 27 (APP): Former Prime Minister and PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a star of politics who promoted peace and wanted prosperity for Pakistan.
Speaking at a gathering to pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto on her 18th death anniversary here Saturday, he said that her assassination created a vacuum in politics, but Asif Ali Zardari took the lead, raising the slogan “Pakistan Khapay”.
He criticized those maligning Pakistan abroad, saying, “How can Pakistanis speak against Pakistan from outside? We should think who’s playing with Pakistan.”
He opposed privatization, saying We’re against privatization but don’t want to leave people jobless.
Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said PTI’s tenure was marked by uncertainty and the current situation is better. “Chaos is anti-democracy, he added.
Regarding Imran Khan’s jail transfer, he said, I don’t need to demand his transfer. Adiala Jail is historic, he should stay there. Jail is jail.
He also praised Adiala Jail’s facilities, saying all inmates meet visitors as per law. He urged PTI to adopt democratic ways, benefiting the party and country.
He welcomed the PML-N delegation and said that his relations with the party were good.

