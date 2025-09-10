Raja Khaleeq visits Karachi’s rain-affected areas to review relief measures

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Sep 10 (APP):Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting spokesperson for Sindh, Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari, visited the rain-affected areas of Karachi on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by PML-N Sindh leaders and inspected the destruction caused by the overflowing Lyari River and met with residents of the affected areas, assuring them of full cooperation and assistance from the federal government.

On the occasion, he conveyed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s message of solidarity and sympathy to the flood victims. He also contacted officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), highlighting the affected areas to ensure prompt deployment of rescue and relief teams.

Ansari appreciated the efforts of relief workers and volunteers, reiterating that the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people in this difficult time.

During the visit, he also visited Lasi Goth, Ayub Goth, the vicinity of Jamali Bridge, Shahbaz Goth, M-9, Jinnah Avenue, Town Hospital, and the relief camps, where he closely reviewed facilities and the conditions of the displaced residents.

PML-N Sindh’s vice president Sarwar Tunio, Abid Kharl, Sabir Shah and Sharafat Bhatti were also present on the occasion.