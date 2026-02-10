Raja Bazaar beautification project progressing, utility lines likely to go underground by Feb 20

RAWALPINDI, Feb 10 (APP): Work on the Raja Bazaar beautification project is progressing steadily, with the shifting of utility lines likely to be completed by February 20.

“Electricity, water, gas and telecommunication lines in Raja Bazaar and the Commercial Market are being shifted underground, a process expected to be completed by February 20,” officials told Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, who visited Raja Bazaar on Tuesday to review progress on the beautification and construction project.

Officials, during the briefing, said the project also included construction of arch walls and building facades, installation of tiles, benches, street lights, Victorian-style lights, dustbins and planters, along with improvement of entry points. The project is scheduled for completion by May 30.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, the assistant commissioner city, the chief officer of the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and other officers concerned were also present.

Commissioner Amir Khattak, on the occasion, stressed quality work, safety measures and timely completion.

The commissioner inspected the pace and quality of development work and reviewed safety arrangements, issuing instructions to the officers concerned to ensure strict compliance with approved standards.

He said Raja Bazaar was a historic and commercial identity of the city and emphasised that the beautification work must meet modern urban requirements while preserving its cultural and historical character. He directed that high-quality construction material be used under all circumstances.

He underscored the importance of completing the project within the stipulated timeframe and instructed contractors and relevant departments to adhere strictly to the approved schedule.

Highlighting public convenience, the commissioner said alternative routes and appropriate facilities must be provided for pedestrians and shopkeepers during construction, adding that business activities and routine life should be disturbed as little as possible.

Emphasising safety, he directed that the use of helmets, jackets and other protective gear be made mandatory for workers, while signboards, barriers and adequate lighting at night be ensured at construction sites to prevent accidents.

He also instructed officers to monitor progress on a daily basis, ensure on-site supervision and resolve issues promptly, with progress reports submitted on time.