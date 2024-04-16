Rains affect examination process at Chitral

PESHAWAR, Apr 16 (APP):Provincial Minister for Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai chairing a meeting here Wednesday decided to cancel papers scheduled to be held in Chitral on April, 18, 19 and 20.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the situation emerged in Chital due to recent rains and floods.

The education minister said that papers that have been cancelled would be rescheduled and the decision has nothing to do with districts where situation is normal. He said that staff has been deputed for the examination and all the necessary measures including security steps have been taken with the help of district administration and police.

Faisal Tarakai said that monitoring rooms, information desks and hotline numbers have been established to facilitate students and control unfair means during examination.

He said that action would be taken against staff in case of paper-leak adding that examination would be held following policy of merit and transparency.