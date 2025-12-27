Rain, wind, thunderstorms and snowfall forecast in upper, central parts of Balochistan

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Dec 27 (APP): The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has issued a weather alert in light of the latest forecast received from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Quetta.

According to PMD, a westerly weather system is likely to approach the western parts of the country from the night of 29th December and is expected to intensify from the morning of 30th December 2025.

The system may grip most upper and central parts of the country on 31st December 2025 and persist in upper regions till 2nd January 2026.

Under the influence of this system, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, with snowfall over hilly areas, is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Nushki, Chaghi, Harnai, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Duki, Gwadar, Hub, Lasbela, Kech, Awaran, Panjgoor, Khuzdar, Kalat, Mastung, Kachhi, Washuk, Kharan, Surab, Zhob, Sherani and surrounding areas from the evening of 29th December 2025 to 1st January 2026.

Day temperatures are likely to drop during the forecast period.Reduced visibility and slippery road conditions may occur in hilly and mountainous areas due to snowfall and rainfall.

Disruptions in travel and routine activities cannot be ruled out.

PDMA Balochistan advises tourists and travelers to exercise extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period, particularly in hilly and snow-prone areas. Farmers are advised to manage their agricultural activities in line with the latest weather conditions. The general public is urged to remain at safe locations during heavy rains, windstorms, and snowfall.

All concerned district administrations and line departments have been advised to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures to deal with any untoward situation. PDMA Balochistan, through its Provincial Emergency Operation Center (PEOC), is closely monitoring the situation and will share daily situation reports and updates as required.

PDMA Balochistan urges all stakeholders and citizens to stay informed through official advisories and cooperate with authorities to ensure safety during the forecast period.