Rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP
PESHAWAR, Mar 30 (APP):The meteorological department here predicted rain, wind and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur.
The same weather conditions would prevail in  Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts. The rain and thunderstorm may trigger landslides in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar and Kurram districts.
Wind and thunderstorms may damage structures like electric poles and solar panels. People are advised to take precautionary measures during these emergencies.
Tourists are advised to avoid travel unnecessarily while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops. All concerned authorities have been directed to be alert.

